Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, feels the show is like an extension of his life.

While news of Salman quitting the show as the host including the ongoing ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has been circulating, this is what the ‘Dabangg’ star had to say about the show during the launch of the OTT version.

“Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!” said Salman.

‘Bigg Boss’ is an Indian reality show franchise based on the Dutch reality show ‘Big Brother’. It was originally started in the Hindi language, and has since been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam.

Salman has been the host of ‘Bigg Boss’ for the last 13 seasons and took over as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ this season.

He first joined the hosting duties in 2010 with the fourth season of the show, where Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner.

On the acting front, he was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal among many others.

Salman will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The first instalment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

