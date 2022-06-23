Bollywood super star Salman Khan is in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming movie, ‘Bhaijaan’ (previously known as ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’) and while in the city he took part in the Green India Challenge 5.0 along with Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) J. Santosh Kumar.

The ‘Sultan’ actor along with his film crew planted various saplings at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. At the event, Salman said that everyone should take up the responsibility for a plantation drive and more than that ensure proper care is given to the saplings until they grow into big trees.

He also added that various natural calamities lead to loss of human life and one way to combat this is by planting more trees.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor also urged his fans and followers to plant more saplings by being a part of the the green India challenge. He also praised the MP, J. Santosh Kumar for his plantation initiative.

Besides, being actively involved in promoting a green planet, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming projects. Currently, he is furiously working to complete his production ‘Bhaijaan’ which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

He also has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline, in which he stars alongside Katrina Kaif. Besides this, it is speculated that ‘Kick 2’ and ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ are also in the actor’s kitty.

