Salman Khan kicks of 90 days shoot schedule for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Salman Khan is working non-stop. The actor completed, ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ last year and immediately resumed work on ‘Tiger 3’. Since ‘Tiger 3’ is mostly wrapped up, the actor has immediately kick started his next project – ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

The shoot for the movie will soon commence at ND Studios in Karjat, a place in the outskirts of Mumbai city. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and initially Sajid Nadiadwala was producing it. However, it was reported that Nadiadwala, stepped away from the projects and Salman’s own production, Salman Khan Films has taken over the production for the movie.

The set location was also changed once Salman Khan stepped in as producer. The movie also reportedly stars Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma who will be playing Salman Khan brothers and Telugu superstar Venkatesh is also reportedly part of the main cast of the movie.

As per a report in a leading daily, Salman Khan will start with a marathon shoot schedule for the movie spread across 90 days. The actor is reportedly going to be stationed at the set location throughout this shoot schedule to ensure the movie’s production happens within the planned deadline.

The movie is also said to have two international shoot schedules and the details of that will be finalised soon. The original release of the movie is slated for December 30 and Salman Khan is apparently keen to ensure the movie releases on the scheduled date.

Salman Khan has brought in some heavy-duty talent behind the camera with Anal Arasu choreographing the action scenes and ‘Brahmastra’ cinematographer V. Manikandan coming on board as well.

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan’s birthday and during the Christmas and New Year break.

