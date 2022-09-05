ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman Khan looks dapper in special video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a new film and its title has something which resonates with millions of his fans. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is Salman’s first film of 2022 and had its official title logo revealed on Monday with a short teaser to introduce the lead character from the film.

The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media with a caption, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”. The teaser with its length of just over a minute, gives a glimpse of Salman’s look. The actor’s iconic bracelet too features in the video as he rides a cruiser Motorcycle and walks through the Ladakh Valley.

The superstar was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki’ Jaan is slated to release in the end of 2022.

