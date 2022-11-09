Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who is an ardent fan of Salman Khan, recreated the Bollywood superstar’s iconic number ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ from the 1991 film ‘Love’.

Nikhat took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring the ‘Dabangg’ actor and her dancing on the song. She captioned it: “Finally intezaar khatam hua. #fanmoment #whennkhatmetsalman #dreamcometrue #salmankhan.”

Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal at the 2011 AIBA Women’s Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships held in Antalya. Zareen won the gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, and became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships. Zareen works as a general banking officer at Bank of India since June 2021. She won gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

‘Love’ is directed by Suresh Krissna, stars Salman, Revathi. It is the remake of the Telugu film ‘Prema’. The makers changed the tragic climax from the original film to one with a happy ending. This movie is also remembered for the romantic song ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’. This was Salman’s consecutive seventh successful movie at box office with a new actress.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger’ franchise. It also stars Katrina Kaif. He also has ‘Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan.”

20221109-150803