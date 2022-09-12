ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Salman Khan meets Jain monk as he accomplishes 180-day fast

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days of fasting.

Hansratnasuri is a well-known Jain Acharya and Salman has gone to meet him during his fasting time. Astounded by the fact that Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur is fasting for 180 days and that too for the sixth time, Salman came to meet him.

As reported by his followers, Salman also got to learn the various aspects and rituals of Jain religion from the monk. Moreover, they also shared that many other celebrated people also visit Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri to seek blessings.

According to the reports, Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri ends his 180 days of continuous fasting from Sunday, becoming the only Jain monk to accomplish this marathon fasting ever.

In the past two decades of his life as a monk, Acharya Hansratnasuri has spent a total of 12 years fasting, said his followers.

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

He will also be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan’.

