Salman Khan takes farming seriously, plants rice saplings

After he went on a spin in the farm on a tractor, Salman Khan spent time planting rice saplings.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, completing the look with a blue baseball cap.

“Rice plantation done,” he wrote alongside the clip, which currently has three million views.

Salman’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about the star in the comment section.

One wrote: “Ek hi dil hao kitna bar jitoge vhaijan (There is only one heart. How many times will you win it?)”

Another wrote: “Love u.. salman.. u r d.. Best.”

“Amazing”, said another.