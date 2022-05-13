Salman Khan has kicked off production of his highly anticipated entertainer, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The shooting for the movie commenced in Mumbai city, from yesterday, May 12.

As per reports, the actor shot a sequence at a set location in Vile Parle in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon and the shoot went on well until the night.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source from the set revealed, “A set up of a Metro train has been put up in the indoors of a factory. A big scale action block will be shot here,”

According to the same source, since Sajid Nadiadwala bowed out of the production of the movie, Salman Khan is taking a very close and vested interest in this project and is keen to take the production of the movie to the next level.

The source added, “Salman is clear, he wants to mount Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on a big scale. He will be shooting the action scenes first and then move on to the conversation scenes, as the stunts designed by a team from South, will also involve some use of VFX.”

The cast of the movie was speculated heavily but now more or less there is confirmation on the final cast of the central characters of the movie. The source spoke about the movie’s main cast and told Bollywood Hungama, “The three key characters of this story are played by Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde. The rest are all in supporting roles, and there is a big ensemble being put in place for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from the trio, the others in cast include Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav and Zaheer Iqbaal.”

Salman Khan will reportedly be shooting for this sequence over the next 10 days. After that he will be heading to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards. He will return early in June and then resume shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ in Mumbai.

The movie has been slated to release in cinemas on December 30, 2022. The movie is now being produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji.