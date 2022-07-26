The movie ‘Vikrant Rona’ recently had an event during which fans and media were left stunned when Salman Khan took the stage along with actors Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Not only that, during the media interaction, Salman made an interesting revelation as well. Salman told the media that it is possible that after he completes ‘Bhaijaan’, he will start working on the sequel to his 2005 movie, ‘No Entry’.

Many actors and in fact director Anees Bazmee himself have spoken about the ‘No Entry’ sequel in the last few weeks. But it was also said that given the busy schedules of both Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan it might be tough to get a combination schedule anytime soon.

Bazmee has, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama hinted that the production for ‘No Entry’ sequel could kick off by December 2022 but now it seems like the news has come out of the horse’s mouth.

Salman Khan used the platform of ‘Vikrant Rona’ to hint about kicking-off ‘No Entry 2’ soon. Not only did he invite director Anees Bazmee to the ‘Vikrant Rona’ event, but he also called him up by saying, “Yahan par aise writer director baithe hain… Rs.100 100 crore ki hit de raha hai aadmi, woh bhi comedy mein… kal No Entry Mein bhi dega … 300 crore.”

(Here there is a writer-director who is giving Rs. 100 crore hits, that too in the comedy genre, tomorrow he will give another hit with ‘No Entry’ and that will be Rs. 300 crores).

His statement has been considered an affirmation that he will soon be kicking off ‘No Entry 2’ after he wraps up shoot for ‘Bhaijaan’.

Speaking of ‘Vikrant Rona’, it is a multi-lingual drama in the fantasy genre which stars Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep as the male lead and Jacqueline Fernandez and others playing prominent roles in the movie. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie has been distributed by Salman Khan Films. Besides Hindi dubbed language and the original Kannada version, the movie will also release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.