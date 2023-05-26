ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman Khan to host upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will soon bow on the streaming medium.

The superstar, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, made the big announcement in a special video.

The promo opens with Salman, who was dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I’m coming soon with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so brace yourself”.

The previous ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman, will host the show.

