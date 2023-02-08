ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman Khan wraps up making ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who kept his fans waiting for a new film for over a year, has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. A little more wait and the film will land in theatres; until then, one can cherish his cameo in ‘Pathaan’.

Sharing a brand new look of him from the film, Salman Khan announced on his social media handles about winding up the shoot.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film’s release and their desire to see their favourite megastar on the big screen. Speaking of the new look, Khan looks dashing and uber cool in the picture. The man has once been voted one of sexiest men alive, after all.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, the film, directed by Farhad Samji and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance.

20230208-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ song to feature in ‘Bridgerton’

    Ali Fazal brings out his inner poet as he shares pre-wedding...

    ‘Lock Upp’: Mandana Karimi on her relationship with ace director and...

    Karthi, Vikram thank Kamal Haasan for his heartfelt praise for ‘PS:1’