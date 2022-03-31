Salman Khan had recently filed a defamation case against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad.

His lawyers alleged that Kakkad made defamatory comments against Salman Khan in an interview on a channel on YouTube.

Salman’s advocate, Pradeep Gandhy told the court that Ketan Kakkad made “false, disparaging and defamatory allegations in videos, posts and tweets.”

As per the lawyers Kakkad had tried purchasing land adjacent to Salman Khan’s farmhouse but the transaction was not sanctioned by authorities as it was illegal. However, the lawyers argued that Kakkad then started making false allegations against Salman and his family accusing them of being responsible for the cancellation of sale.

Salman Khan’s lawyer filed a plea against Kakkad last week seeking an interim order which will ban Ketan Kakkad from making further comments against Salman Khan or his family members in connection to their farmhouse in Panvel.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Anil Laddhad, however, rejected the actor’s plea as the judge said the neighbour’s statements were corroborated with documentary evidence. The judge examined the tweets and videos on record and said that while there was documentary evidence to support Kakkad’s claim against Salman Khan, the actor did not explain to the court how the innuendos in the tweet pertained to him.

The court ruling stated, “The defendant (Kakkad) contended that he is a whistle–blower to the illegal acts done by the plaintiff (Khan) and he made imputations in public interest by taking reasonable precautions by producing documentary material in support of the same.”

The Judge further said, “Therefore, at preliminary stage….as the plaintiff failed to explain innuendo, how it relates to him, and the defendant raised the plea of justification which is prima facie supported by documentary evidence… I am not inclined to grant an injunction to the plaintiff.”