Salman Khan’s gym picture sparks meme fest, fans call him ‘Brother Teresa’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s picture from the gym has gone viral on social media and it’s hilarious.

In the image, Salman is seen flaunting his quads dressed in black shorts, fitted T-shirt and a white coloured hand towel on his head.

He captioned the image: “21st APRIL #KBKJ”

However, fans could not stop commenting on his picture, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture.

A fan commented: “Who Said Brother Teresa.”

“Bhai is Teresa noww,” said another.

“Salman Teresa Khan,” a user wrote.

One said: “Bhai 57 hogaye lekin but ajj bhi 30 se ziyada ke nhi lagte.”

A meme page even drew parallel between Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to the Nun from the ‘Conjuring’ universe.

As they called it: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun.’

