Apart from his superstardom and his blockbuster entertainer movies, Salman Khan has also made headlines in the past for his run-ins with the law.

The ‘Bhaaijaan’ of Bollywood has been summoned to court on numerous occasions in relation to a hit-and-run case as well as his infamous black buck poaching case.

While news on that front has been quiet for a while, as per latest reports, there has been some new developments in the poaching case.

The Rajasthan High Court has now agreed to the transfer petition of the case. This means, Salman Khan will now appeal to the High Court in the blackbuck poaching case.

ANI posted an official tweet regarding the matter. Here it is:

1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/IBvaZ1JGEW — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

For those who are not aware, a case was filed against Salman Khan and he was charged under Section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. This was because he allegedly killed two blackbucks when he went on a hunting trip with his ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-stars during the shoot of that movie in Kankani Village of Jodhpur.

He was accompanied by his co-stars, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam and they were also charged under the same section as well as under section 149 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with ‘Tiger 3’. He was recently in the news for agreeing to do a cameo for Chiranjeevi’s Telugu movie, ‘Godfather’. He reportedly refused to be paid because of his admiration and respect for Chiranjeevi as an actor. This would be Salman Khan’s first foray into Telugu cinema, albeit a small one.