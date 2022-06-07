Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been making headlines since its announcement. The movie has so far seen so many changes and it is still only in the nascent stage of production.

First the producer changed – Sajid Nadiadwala backed out and Salman Khan stepped in with his production house Salman Khan films.

Then reportedly, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who were reportedly cast to play Salman Khan’s brothers in the movie walked out citing creative differences. Instead, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam along with Raghav Juyal joined the cast of the movie.



There were also unconfirmed reports that director Farhad Samji was not actively directing the movie as Salman Khan was too invested in the project and wanted to keep a rein on control on the direction of the movie as well. However, Farhad is still attached to the project as director, so that piece of news may have only been conjecture.

The latest change for the movie is its title. The movie, so far known as ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has reportedly now been changed to ‘Bhaijaan’.

A month ago, it was speculated that the name of the movie could be changed to ‘Bhaijaan’ but since there was no confirmation on the same, it was assumed to be an idle speculation. However, it seems as though, Salman Khan is more than a hundred percent invested in this project and he clearly wishes to rename the movie to a title that he feels is more apt to the story his production will be showcasing.

The movie halted production for a while because of Salman Khan’s hosting commitments in the recently concluded IIFA 2022 awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

It is confirmed now, though, that Salman Khan is back from Abu Dhabi and will soon head over to Hyderabad to resume shooting for ‘Bhaijaan’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama an industry source told the portal, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali started shooting on Salman’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan. The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family.”

The source further added, “Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character.”

The movie was originally scheduled to release in cinemas on December 30, 2022. Remains to be seen though, if the team of ‘Bhaijaan’ can complete production as well as post production in time to meet the December theatrical release deadline.