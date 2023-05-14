ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman Khan's niece Ayat follows 'mamu's footsteps' in new video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him with his niece Ayat from the D-Bangg tour in Kolkata.

Salman took to Instagram, where he posted a clip, which features the ‘mama-bhanji’ duo walking and dancing together.

In the clip, Salman was seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a shiney burgundy jacket. The toddler wore a pink frock with matching shoes.

The clip shows Salman walking next to Ayat as he asked her to do different steps. Ayat tries to copy her mamu. The actor added the song ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from his film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as the background music.

Salman captioned the post: “Following mamu’s (uncle’s) footsteps’.”

Ayat is the daughter of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma’s directed ‘Tiger 3’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

