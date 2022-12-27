ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It’s Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s birthday on Tuesday and his fans can’t keep calm looking at the pictures from the midnight bash hosted jointly by the ‘Tiger 3’ actor along with his niece Ayat Khan Sharma, who shares her birthday with him.

But, one person who caught everyone’s attention at the event was Salman’s ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani.

One video from the birthday party has been going viral on the Internet and it shows Salman giving a peck on Sangeeta’s forehead. As she prepares to leave, Salman hugs the former actress and kisses her forehead and bids her adieu with folded hands in gratitude.

While Salman is known for his relationships with many women, his and Sangeeta’s relationship was much publicised in the media, The two dates for almost a decade and were set to tie the knot even the cards were printed.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman had spoken about almost marrying Sangeeta.

“There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.

Sangeeta eventually married former cricketer and skipper of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin.

