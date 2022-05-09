In a collaborative effort to honour Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memories, superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be launching the teaser of ‘Major’ in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively.

The makers of ‘Major’ are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on May 9 tracing the inspirational journey of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Salman and Prithviraj would unveil the trailer on their social media handles in Hindi and Malayalam respectively, while Mahesh Babu would launch the trailer at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad.

The trailer promises to offer insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey’s untold chapters.

Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh brings to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer’s personal as well as professional life.

Celebrating the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived, ‘Major’ unfolds the story behind the unfortunate terror attack and pays homage to his eventful life.

Owing to the far-spread eminence of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, ‘Major’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It will be released on June 3.

