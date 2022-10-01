ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman pays moving tribute to body double: ‘Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon’

NewsWire
0
0

Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passed away and the Bollywood superstar paid an emotional tribute to him.

Pandey was a body double to the actor in films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ among 50 other movies. According to media reports, he passed away on Friday after suferring a cardiac arrest.

Salman shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ directed by Kabir Khan. In the image, he is seen posing with Pandey with “RIP” written.

Alongside the picture, Salman wrote a thank you note for Pandey for being with him.

He wrote: “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey.”

On the acting front, Salman will be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger’. He will also be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.’

20221001-114202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann says he never chooses a script with the box-office in...

    Parineeti Chopra: 2021 is my biggest birthday present

    Rana Daggubati fires back at troll over ‘Virata Parvam’ poster

    Kangana Ranaut wants a boycott of Grammy and Oscars for not...