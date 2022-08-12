LIFESTYLEWORLD

Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at NY event, condition not known (Ld)

NewsWire
0
3

Controversial author Salman Rushdie, whose ‘The Satanic Verses’ led to death threats against him for blasphemy, was attacked while participating in an event in New York state, media reports said.

His condition was not known.

India-born Rushdie, 75, was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution when a man ran onto the stage and either punched or stabbed him, the BBC reported citing eyewitnesses.

According to reports, amid gasps of horror from the audience, a few people ran onstage and managed to restrain the assailant, while others rushed to the aid of the author who had collapsed on the stage.

20220812-212802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Laughter helps heart health

    Raghav Tiwari talks about his experience of shooting on wheelchair

    UN aid convoy reaches Ethiopia’s conflict-hit region

    A playful denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022