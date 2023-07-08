INDIA

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, has shared that he has a high patience level, and contrary to the popular belief of him being a hot-headed star, it takes a lot for him to get angry. He shared that disrespect, violence and abuse by contestants on the show irks him.

The actor, who is awaiting his next release ‘Tiger 3’, is often seen exhibiting his fiery side on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special episodes of the show over aforementioned reasons.

As the host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Salman Khan brings his no-nonsense approach to the show, not shying away from addressing issues and conflicts head-on. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he fearlessly calls out contestants for their actions, holding them accountable for their behaviour inside the house.

Talking about this, Salman shared: “Contrary to popular belief it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organisers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo (you may fight), but stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will NOT tolerate and make sure the contestant is schooled.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

