Salman shares moral lesson via Bottle Cap Challenge

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally took up the Bottle Cap challenge. But not without adding his twist.

The viral challenge is about people coming up with inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap.

In the video, Salman is seen shirtless in a gym, all geared up to kick the cap off the bottle. There’s a twist here.

Just before kicking the cap, Salman stops and approaches the already loosened bottle cap and blows it off. The “Kick” star then takes the bottle from his helper’s hand, and drinks the water, and ends the video by saying “Paani bachao (Save Water)”.

He captioned the video: “Don’t thakao paani bachao”.

It’s been weeks since Bottle Cap challenge started trending online. Apart from Salman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Sushmita Sen have participated in the challenge.

Salman on Sunday also shared his views with followers. “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear. Now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for God’s sake.

“Long live morals, principles and ethics,” Salman wrote.

–IANS

sim/sug/pcj