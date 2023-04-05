ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the social media on fire when he posted a shirtless picture on Wednesday.

The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

The picture shows him basking in the sunlight as he sits in an otherwise dimly lit room. The actor appears in a ripped avatar with perfectly chiselled deltoid muscles and abs.

He wrote in the caption, “May look like it but, definitely not chilling.”

The caption is in reference to the run-up to his upcoming theatrical film’s release which features an ensemble cast. The film will release on April 21.

