Salman, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep for ‘Yentamma’

Superstars Salman Khan and Venkatesh have tightened their ‘lungis’ as they did a revamped version of the ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep with Ram Charan for the song ‘Yentamma’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

‘Yentamma’ features Salman, Venkatesh and Ram in bright yellow shirts, white with gold bordered mundu and black boots. The song features Salman and Venkatesh with full swag dancing on the high powered song on stage.

Actress Pooja Hegde joins while Ram comes in a different frame.

The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others.

The film will release in theatres on April 21.

