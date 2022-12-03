Keeping with his tradition, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is all set to release on the day of Eid next year. The actor wrapped up the film’s shoot on Saturday and updated his fans about the status of the movie on social media.

The film, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, is directed by Farhad Samji, who had earlier directed films such as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Taking to his Instagram, Salman dropped his look from the film sporting long hair with the caption, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects from a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance.

The film will bring the superstar on the silver screen in a full-fledged avatar after his last last two outings, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, in which he shared the screen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the Telugu film ‘Godfather’, in which he was seen with megastar Chiranjeevi.

