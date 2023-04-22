ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman’s brother-in-law gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and producer K.K. Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’ for their upcoming movie.

The notice claims that a movie with the same title was released in 2009 and that the use of the title ‘Ruslaan’ for the upcoming movie could have legal consequences.

Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’, has sent the notice through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The trailer for Ayush Sharma’s movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. According to sources, the movie is set to be released in theaters soon.

The 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’ also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

The legal notice has created a hurdle for the release of the upcoming movie, and the producers are yet to respond to the notice.

20230422-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look poster, title unveiled for Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha film

    Athar Siddiqui: I doubt I will get the chance to play...

    Aashish Mehrotra opens up about his role in ‘Anupamaa’

    Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti wrap up shoot of ‘Dhokha Round D...