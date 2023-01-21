ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Salman’s brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker and actor Sohail Khan, who is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s younger brother, was seen helping a woman after she fell down on the road.

A video of Sohail joining local people to help the woman was shared by a paparazzi named Yogen Shah.

The clip shows Sohail helping the woman get up.

She is heard saying: “Kaise uthaoge? Mera paair toh.”

The 52-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, held her with others.

Sohail is the younger brother of actors Salman and Arbaaz Khan. He also has two sisters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan.

Sohail made his directorial debut in 1997 with ‘Auzaar’, starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. Later, he made films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and ‘Hello Brother’.

He made his acting debut with ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ starring Ameesha Patel. He was later seen in movies such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’, ‘Krishna Cottage’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love’.

He also made a cameo in ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Loveyatri’.

20230121-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adivi Sesh recalls Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents while making movie

    Pooja Hegde: Becoming pan-India actress an unplanned co-incidence

    Director Kireet Khurana announces documentary ‘The Invisible Visible’

    With time I’ll find my niche in music videos: Himansh Kohli