The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was shown during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s action film ‘Pathaan’ in theatres, which was released on January 25.

The teaser begins with Salman riding a bike in a dessert and then hitting baddies in a metro. It also shows him romancing actress Pooja Hegde.

The almost one-minute-40-second teaser also shows a string of fight scenes, where Salman, sporting a rugged look, jumps from buildings, and beats up baddies.

In the end of the teaser, Salman looks dapper in a crisp white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp.

He mouths the dialogue: “Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain ‘bas bhai, no more’, main kehta hoon ‘bring it on’.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year, around Eid 2023.

20230125-122004