A few days ago, following the murder of Punjabi rapper, singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, it was reported that Salim Khan (Salman Khan’s father) received a threat note which stated that soon the two of them would also go the Sidhu Moose Wala way.

Salim Khan reportedly found this note on the bench where he usually sits near his home after his morning jog. Upon receiving this note, Salim Khan went to Mumbai Police to lodge an FIR against the unknown person threatening him and Salman Khan.

When this note was sent, Salman Khan was in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where he was the host supreme for the recently concluded IIFA 2022 awards.

When Salman Khan returned to Mumbai, he went to the police station to record his statement in which he said that he did not suspect anyone of sending this as he did not recall having enmity with anyone.

The threat note contained the initials, G.B. and L.B., which the police thought could be initials for Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

For the unversed, after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster claimed responsibility for his murder through a Facebook post. Goldy was said to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently serving a jail term in India’s Tihar Jail.

While there were reports that police interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi regarding this note, it was reported that Bishnoi claimed to have no knowledge or connection to it.

However, as per Mumbai Police, based on their investigation so far, they confirm that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is involved in the threat note sent to Salman and Salim Khan.

As reported by ANI News, three people have reportedly travelled from a place called Jalore in Rajasthan to Mumbai in order to deliver this threat note to Salim Khan.

Mumbai Police during their interrogation of the accused Mahakal (Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble), a member of Bishnoi’s gang unearthed that an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Vikram Barad, did, in fact, deliver the threat note.

The statement from Mumbai Police on Thursday, June 9, said, “Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal.”

Mumbai Police also stated that they have identified the three persons from Rajasthan. Speaking about this the police stated, “There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon. Right after their identification, 6 teams have been dispatched to different parts of India.”

Meanwhile, state police have increased the security for Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan because of the letter.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had, in the past, issued a death threat to Salman Khan over the black buck poaching case of 1998. At the time Bishnoi was quoted as saying, “Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.”

Reportedly in 2020, Bishnoi’s close aide Sunni (Rahul) was arrested for murder and the investigations unearthed that him and a few of his associates had hatched an elaborate assassination plan for Salman Khan. His aides had even reportedly conducted a recce to murder the Bollywood superstar.