Stand-up comedian Saloni Daini started off as a child artist and is known for playing Gangubai in ‘Comedy Circus’. Now, she has finished college and recently worked in the short film ‘Right Age To Marry’. Saloni talks about her working experience and shares her future plans.

“I started my career as a 7-year-old comedian. At that time I didn’t know this was going to be the future. That time I just did it for fun but then I actually realised that this is what I love to do, this is who I want to become and I want to actually work in the industry.”

“So it’s been a great journey for me. I am very proud that I have been in this industry for so long and the good thing is I also took a break in between and attended school, finished college. Now I’m ready to make a comeback as an actor and I’m doing some very fun projects. I’m enjoying every bit of this journey,” says the actress who also appeared in a video series called ‘Main 13 Hoon’ in June 2015.

Saloni has not thought much about the roles she wants to do in particular. Rather, she is ready to experiment and explore.

“I just want to do whatever comes my way. Just the work should be very good and it needs to challenge me. I want to grow as an actor, learn the craft as much as I can. I also want to go with the flow and see what comes to me and accordingly decide my way ahead,” she adds.

Not just fiction, Saloni also enjoys non-fiction shows.

“If we are talking about ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Roadies’, ‘Splitsvilla’ and others, then I want to say that they are my guilty pleasures. Even though I say that these shows are cringy in front of my friends, sometimes when I’m done for the day, I do like to turn on ‘Bigg Boss’ and enjoy watching the drama.

“But if I had a chance to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss’, I know I won’t be able to do it. So I can just watch it for now. But yes I would love to go on the stage and promote some of my work with Salman Khan Sir,” she says.

Comedy is Saloni’s favourite genre.

“We all know comedy is the toughest, you need to practice a lot because your comic timing needs to be perfect. And, one thing about me is that if I’m doing a comic scene, I love to do that scene again and again. I do not care how many times I just go on and on because I love to be in that moment. I’m very present.”

“And I’m just enjoying myself at that time, not thinking about anything else. I’m just doing whatever comes to my mind. Speaking about comedy films, it’s been a very long time since I have seen such films in the theatres. I just love films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1’ and ‘Hera Pheri’. I’m just craving to go to the theatre and watch a comedy film and actually enjoy myself. And, I hope I’m in that film too, she adds.

If not an actor, still Saloni would definitely do something in this industry only, for she believes that she is meant for the entertainment industry.

“Either I would be a director or a cinematographer. I haven’t thought about it much but I’m doing a Bachelor’s in Mass Media right now. I’m also planning to go out and learn film making. But I know I couldn’t have done anything else to be a part of this industry.

“So, I would work behind the scenes if not an actor because I just love to be a part of the set and the industry,” she wraps up.

