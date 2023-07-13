INDIA

Saloon owner stabs self multiple times with a scissor; critical

NewsWire
0
0

A saloon owner allegedly stabbed himself in abdomen with a scissor at Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar.

The injured person has been identified as Dandadhar Barik, an inhabitant of Dhenkanal, who owns a salon in IRC Village.

According to police, Dandadhar stabbed himself in abdomen with a scissor after attending to a customer on Wednesday morning.

Another customer found him lying with a pool of blood inside his shop.

After the eyewitness customer informed the nearby shopkeepers, they reached the salon and rushed Barik to a private hospital where he underwent a surgery, the police said.

A police official said that Barik is suffering from mental ailments that may be due to family dispute or any other reason.

Though the police examined Barik’s mobile phone, they could not find anything related to blackmail or any cyber fraud, the cop said.

Barik’s health condition is still critical.

2023071338508

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Newly elected OCA president expects Hangzhou to deliver ‘fantastic’ Asian Games

    ‘It was better to die of your own fire than of...

    Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss...

    Planned Mongolian HPP to cause environmental catastrophe at one of planet’s...