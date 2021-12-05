Salute those who razed Babri Masjid: Uma Bharti

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti has been one of the BJP leaders who was always vocal about her views on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya besides never shying away from making radical remarks on the demolition of the Babri Masjid on this day (December 6), in 1992.

As India remembers the disturbing as well as polarising incident on Sunday that took place almost two decades ago — triggering sweeping changes in the country’s social landscape and political dynamics, apart from spiking communal tensions, Uma Bharti, who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, during an interaction with IANS, said: “I salute those who brought down Babri Masjid.”

In her trademark style and no-holds barred manner, the saffron-clad former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said: “When I remember this day, I recall it as one of the proudest moments of my life.”

The BJP leader said she would always rejoice the moment when she witnessed the collapse of Babri Masjid in front of her eyes.

She said: “I don’t know who are those people who demolished that structure but I salute those people. It was a wonderful and unique moment for me. Firstly, the structure collapsed. Secondly, due to its collapse, the road ahead of the Ram temple was prepared. It was only after the demolition of the structure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could lay the foundation stone of Ram temple…. so those who demolished this structure deserve salute.”

Uma Bharti said she had entered the ‘movement’ with a thought in mind that Ram temple should be constructed even by putting her life at stake.

“Had the ‘kar sevaks’ not demolished the structure, the Archaeological Department would not have been able to excavate, and even the court could have never gotten to learn about the evidence of the existence of the temple.

“I do not consider it (mosque razing) to be a criminal activity. No Prime Minister can lay the foundation stone upon a criminal activity. The act of crime happened 500 years ago… we corrected that,” she said while expressing her views on the mosque demolition.

Referring to the trial that went on against her for many years, the former Union Minister said: “We have lived that moment in joy and pride… and I will enjoy it for the rest of my life, so I never felt like facing the trial but took as pride.”

“(Lord) Ram is an ideal for the new generation and Ram temple is a symbol of Hindu identity and national identity. Ram is the divine man of the nation… the life force of our country is Hindutva, and the life force of Hindutva is Ram, Ganga and cow.

“That is why India is secular. Because India is ‘Hindu’, and Hindus believe in Ram. Hence, Muslims as well as people of other religions are safe in this country. In fact, this is the glory of Lord Ram.

“Lord Ram existed thousands of years before Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad. Therefore, I consider Ram to be the ancestor of all. The exploited and the oppressed class is still waiting for ‘Ram Rajya’… hence the path towards ‘Ram Rajya’ originates from Ram Mandir,” Uma Bharti said.

Stating that inequality is still prevalent in the society, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said: “Just like Lord Ram took 14 years to kill Ravan, in the same way PM Modi should be given 15 years to bring ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country.

“The condition of weaker sections, government schools and hospitals will have to be improved… people will have to come out of illiteracy, poverty and unemployment. That would be the Ram Rajya in a true sense,” she added.

On the probable impact of Ram temple issue on the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Bharti said: “We never wished for any impact. Ram temple agenda has always on the forefront. Following the demolition of Babri Masjid, we (BJP) lost power in four states, and also lost elections. Despite everything, Ram Mandir has always been in our agenda, and now, we are constructing the temple.”

