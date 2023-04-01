ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sam Asghari responds to rumours of split from Britney Spears

NewsWire
0
0

Pop icon Britney Spears’s husband, Sam Asghari, has hit back at the speculation about their marriage being on the rocks.

The 29-year-old model and actor has been married to 41-year-old Britney since 9 June last year – but lately, they have both been spotted out and about without their wedding rings on, reports Mirror.co.uk.

While tongues have been set wagging further due to the fact that Britney is currently holidaying with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson – while Sam has been left behind. But now, Sam has hit out at headlines and speculation that his marriage to Britney could be in trouble – taking to social media to set the record straight.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Sam has been posing on Instagram in ways to make it absolutely clear that his wedding band is being kept firmly on. He posed in a gym while clutching a bench bar with his ring clearly in view for the camera – and a subsequent image showed him raising just his wedding finger as his ring shone in the daylight.

20230401-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britney Spears suffers nerve damage on right side of her body

    Paris Hilton calls beau Carter Reum her ‘twin flame’

    Emmys 2022: Murray Bartlettas wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited...

    Sidharth Malhotra, Chris Pratt discuss food, fitness, playing military men