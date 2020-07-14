Canindia News

Sam Bird to join Panasonic Jaguar Racing

London, July 14 (IANS) Briton Sam Bird was on Tuesday announced as the new Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver joining the race-winning team for Season Seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The 33-year-old has competed in every Formula E race since the ground-breaking series started in 2014, securing nine wins to date. Bird, who started his successful racing career in 2002, went on to forge a successful record of results in the sport’s junior categories before a number of key Formula 1 roles including testing duties for Williams and reserve driver for Mercedes AMG Petronas from 2011 to 2013, a statement said.

In recent years, Bird has tasted success in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Ferrari and the G-Drive Racing squad.

