Sam Claflin, a British actor has been roped in to play the lead in Lionsgate’s upcoming supernatural thriller titled, ‘Bagman’.

This thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Colm McCarthy, who is well known for directing the second season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and the indie movie, ‘The Girl With All The Gifts’.

The script for the movie has been written by John Hulme and the story is about a father (played by Claflin) who is struggling because the childhood monster he thought he had vanquished comes back to haunt him. And this time, he has to muster up the courage once again to fight the monster, not just for himself, but most importantly for his family.

This movie, will be introduced to various buyers at the Cannes Market in the coming days and it has been produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen.

Sam Claflin gained popularity after playing the role of Phillip Swift in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ and he also played the role Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games series.

His other acting credits are ‘Me Before You’, a romance drama, Netflix movie, ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘My Cousin Rachel’. For now, he is working on the Amazon series, ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’.

Sam Claflin made his acting debut with television in 2010 and his movie break happened with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise in 2011. He was married to Laura Haddock from 2013 to 2019. He and Laura are parents to two children, a boy and a girl.

No official date for production and release for ‘Bagman’ has been revealed as yet.