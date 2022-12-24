SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Sam Curran’s ability to bowl in last five overs separates him from rest: Aaron Finch

Australia’s T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch feels that England all-rounder Sam Currans ability to bowl in the last five overs separate him from the rest.

Curran on Friday became the most expensive buy as well as player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Punjab Kings bought him for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 mini player-auction in Kochi.

There was intense bidding between MI, CSK, RR, LSG, and PBKS for Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, PBKS eventually got the England all-rounder.

The Australian opener spoke on the value that Curran will bring into Punjab.

“Oh, absolutely, I think Chennai have a history of going after experienced players, knowing what they want. And when you compliment that with the rest of the squad, it’s so balanced when you throw that world class all-rounder in there. I think the only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran’s ability to bowl in the last five overs,” Finch said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live  Auction Special’.

“His record has been unbelievable. So, that probably gives him the nod if you’re going down the road of a bowling all-rounder. But Ben Stokes, he structures out any side tremendously well because he can bat in the top four, he can bat in the top six, and you can almost bank on him to bowl four overs as well. So, that’s a huge asset and I’m not surprised that all three of those guys have been paid what they have been paid there,” he added.

