Singer Sam Smith released a statement after their gig in Manchester was cancelled at the last minute due to voice issues.

The ‘Unholy’ singer, who teased a collaboration with Madonna, was performing at the AO Arena when things went south, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

During the performance, a power cut suddenly plunged the entire place into darkness. Shocked fans revealed they were told to return to the foyer as they shared their experiences on social media.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Sam’s gig ended after only three songs and they later took to social media to reveal something was ‘really wrong’ with their voice.

“I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck, I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise guest at the end,” they said.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry”, they added.

20230525-104805