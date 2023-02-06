ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sam Smith, Kim Petras put up an ‘Unholy’ performance at the Grammys

NewsWire
0
0

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith outdid the recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance with ‘Unholy’ collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit.

Smith started the song in red leather, surrounding a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from ‘The Ring’ before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage, reports Variety.

Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance and Petras gave an emotional speech.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she said, to cheers and many musicians in the crowd giving her a standing ovation.

She further mentioned, quoted by Variety: “I just want to thank all of the incredible transgender legends who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight. Sophie, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me.”

“Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music,” she added.

20230206-103605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alan Cumming returns his Officer of the British Empire honour

    MTV VMAs 2022: Big wins for Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie...

    ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 being written as the final season, says...

    ‘Ant-Man 3’ swaps release date with ‘The Marvels’, set to open...