ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sam Worthington lost ‘Green Lantern’ role after criticising the superhero

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sam Worthington, who was a candidate to play the super spy before Daniel Craig landed the role in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’, with producer Barbara Broccoli even personally cutting his hair to match her vision of 007 before he filmed his screen test, but he was ultimately lacking in one particular area.

“I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me. The suit did not fit,” he explained, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Avatar’ actor was also eyed for the title role in ‘Green Lantern’, which ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds – but his bluntness took him out of the running. He recalled asking: “It didn’t make much sense to me – the suit comes out of his skin.”

“And I was like, ‘He’s got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?’ The answer was, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Well, something needs to beat it, or it won’t be very interesting.'”

Sam eventually landed his own franchise, playing Persueus in the ‘Clash of the Titans’ series but he struggled with the “great big spectacle” because of the focus on special effects and frequent script changes.

He told the latest issue of Variety magazine, “You can’t create a character if there’s nothing there. On the ‘Clash’ movies, that was the problem. You were getting new pages every day, and it’s too complicated.”

“The movies that I did right after ‘Avatar’ were great big spectacles, but I should have been looking for movies that pried a little bit more into the human condition. I was boring myself with what I was doing. And if I’m boring myself, then I’m sure as hell going to be boring an audience.”

The actor decided to tackle the sequel, “Wrath of the Titans”, in a different way, but failed to tell movie bosses of his vision for his demigod character. He said: “I looked at it as Perseus was half a god and half a dad, and he had decided that he didn’t want the god part anymore.”

“So I decided to develop a dad bod and that I wouldn’t care what I looked like. Of course, that’s antithetical to what a studio wants when they pay X amount of dollars to make a movie about a chiseled hero. My arrogance clashed with the studio and the director’s vision, and it turned into a horrible fight…I could have handled things differently, instead of showing up on the first day with a big belly.”

20221217-183602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae to reprise role from ‘Deliver Us...

    Daytime Emmys 2022: ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ win top honours

    Oscar 2022: Celebrities wear blue ribbons in support of Ukraine refugees

    Justin Lin will not direct ‘Fast and Furious 10’