INDIA

Samajwadi Party slams law and order in UP after triple murder

NewsWire
0
0

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched a blistering attack on the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order issue, following a triple murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

Former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said that the murder of former SP Block Chief Rakesh Gupta, his wife and mother on Monday evening was an example of the prevailing situation in the state.

He demanded immediate arrest of the accused and action against the guilty.

Three persons — Rakesh Gupta, his wife and mother — were shot dead in their house late Monday evening by unidentified assailants.

The incident took place in Sathra village within the Ushait police circle.

According to reports, the accused forcefully barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing at all the family members present in the house.

The gunmen fled the spot after committing three murders.

Later, police arrived and started their investigation. After getting the information about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police O.P. Singh rushed to the spot along with the forensic experts.

Gupta was an influential SP leader and was the party’s block chief earlier.

He was currently a Zila Panchayat member and well-known person in the area.

An eyewitness said that there are two gates in the house and the accused entered from the main gate and after killing everyone in the house, they left from the other gate.

Fear gripped the entire village after the incident and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Multiple teams have been deployed to find the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Amit Kishore Srivastava said, “Rakesh Gupta, his wife Sharda and mother Shanti Devi were shot dead inside their house. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to nab the accused.”

20221101-050402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forest official fires in air to disperse protesting tribals in Gujarat

    Bengal issues guidelines for private vaccination camps

    Two new dengue cases in Gurugram, tally rise to 312

    Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Manmadha Leelai’ cleared with ‘A’ certificate