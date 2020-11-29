Canindia News

Samajwadi Party to oppose ‘love jihad’ in UP Assembly

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

A day after Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel signed the ordinance on forced religious conversions, the Samajwadi Party announced that it will oppose the ‘love jihad’ law when it comes up in the Assembly next month.

Samajwadi Party (SP)President Akhilesh Yadav said his party is not in favour of such a law and will oppose it strongly.

“On one hand, the government offers Rs 50,000 to those opting for inter-caste and inter-religion marriages, and on the other, they have brought this law. We will ask the government to bring a law which guarantees doubling of farmers’ income instead,” he said.

The SP chief accused the BJP government of planning to sell a government-owned shopping mall worth Rs 1,000 crore to a private entity at throwaway prices. He further added that an expressway was also being sold in a similar fashion.

“This will be probed when time comes. We will expose the corruption this government is indulging in,” he said.

Akhilesh further said it is ironic that the government talks of zero tolerance for corruption but, in an international survey, the country has figured on the top of the list of nations where bribery is most prevalent.

Reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of setting up 10,000 MW solar power units, Yadav said, “He does not know anything about a solar panel. During the SP government, we had set up a solar power unit. The unit produced enough power to meet the needs of an entire village, but this government snapped the supply saying the villagers have not paid bills.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

PICK OF THE WEEK (Nov 29)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Shah prays at Charminar temple ahead of Hyderabad MC poll campaign

CanIndia New Wire Service

Drone spotted in J&K’s Jammu district along India-Pakistan border

CanIndia New Wire Service

Corona restrictions keep UP tourists away from wildlife parks

CanIndia New Wire Service

First case under ‘love jihad’ law in UP’s Bareilly

CanIndia New Wire Service

Punjabi diaspora worried, shocked over ‘brutality’ against farmers

CanIndia New Wire Service

Black Friday sale logs $9bn in US, smartphones bring in $3.6bn

CanIndia New Wire Service

The new team in Washington surveys West Asia Trump leaves behind (Comment)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rajnath Singh on 2-day visit to Lucknow

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested