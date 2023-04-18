ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha addresses ‘Shaakuntalam’, writes cryptic note on Instagram

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently seen in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’, shared a cryptic post on her social media on Tuesday.

The film was hugely anticipated by the fans of the actress but, it failed to deliver and entertain the audience. After the film tanked, a Telugu film producer named Chittibabu has criticised Samantha saying that her career is ‘finished’. He told a YouTube channel that the days of stardom are over for the actress and she should do whatever offers she gets from now on.

But it seems Samantha is unfazed by the failure of her highly anticipated film as she took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself with a caption in Sanskrit quoted from Bhagavad Gita — the foundational text of Hinduism.

She seemed to have addressed the underwhelming response to the film calling that she can only do her duty, and can’t control the outcome.

She wrote, “Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani (You can only do your karma, and can’t be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward).”

Samantha will be next seen in upcoming Telugu romantic drama ‘Kushi’, in which she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

20230418-183605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for ‘objectionable’ posts

    Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her ‘my better...

    Vicky Kaushal confesses being a ‘pro procrastinator’

    SLB says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding