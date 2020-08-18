Canindia News

Samantha Akkineni has five new piercings to flaunt

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE018

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has five new ear piercings that she is flaunting on social media.

“New piercings,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Samantha recently shared that she is obsessed with the colour green, going by her recent social media post.

The actress is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

