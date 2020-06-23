Samantha Akkineni is learning ‘Isha Kriya’

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) Actress Samantha Akkineni has started learning “Isha Kriya”.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a few benefits of “Isha Kriya” among her followers.

“Today I begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me … Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential

” it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace,” she shared.

Along with it, she posted a couple of pictures in which she is seen doing meditation. In one of the images, her dog also came in the frame.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film “Jaanu”.She is best known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”.

–IANS

