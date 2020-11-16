Canindia News

Samantha Akkineni on breaking ‘lots of rules’ in ‘The Family Man 2’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Southern star Samantha Akkineni will be foraying into the digital medium with the second season of the much-awaited series, The Family Man. She says she has experimented with something new with her role, which will leave everyone surprised.

“OTT gives us an opportunity to break rules. I’ve broken a lot of rules with The Family Man 2, and really experimented with something extremely new,” Samantha told IANS.

Samantha will be joining actor Manoj Bajpayee in the second season of the web series, The Family Man. The upcoming season will pit Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj) against a new powerful and avenging adversary. It promises lots of exciting and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

The show also casts names like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It is created, directed and produced by Raj and DK.

“I am very happy with the product and with the output. It’s going to be a good surprise for everyone who is used to seeing me do a particular type of role,” she added.

The actress is happy with the growing world of OTT, and feels it opens up new opportunities for everyone.

“OTT has opened up a world of possibilities for every technician, actually. When it comes to feature films, as an actor you have to do a certain kind of role that it’s widely and universally accepted. With OTT, one can really afford to take risks and experiment,” said Samantha, who is married to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s son, actor Naga Chaitanya.

The actress is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in the OTT-released Tamil film Super Deluxe last year.

Asked how things have changed for women in the industry, she said: “It’s been 10 years since I’ve been in the industry, and I feel things have drastically changed from the time I first came in.”

“With OTT and exposure to world cinema, the options and opportunities for women are steadily increasing. We are not offered as cliched roles as we were before,” said the actress, who joined stars like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta to discuss the future of the industry through Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Evening discussions, soon to be featured on the Zee network.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How 2020 taught Jennifer Lopez ‘what matters most’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Radhika Madan takes swimming lessons for upcoming film ‘Shiddat’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘The Kissing Booth 3’ to premiere in the summer of 2021

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar find their happy place in Maldives

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It is NOT okay to be apologetic when talking about breastfeeding: Neha Dhupia

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Divyenndu Sharma talks about his game-changer project

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown shoot for ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Emma Thompson, Lily James to star in Shekhar Kapur’s next

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People’s Choice Awards 2020: Will Smith, BTS emerge as fan faves

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested