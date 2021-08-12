Actress Samantha Akkineni, who recently made her Hindi debut with ‘The Family Man 2’, has wrapped up shooting for the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakuntalam’.

The actress wrote a long, emotional message on her social media accounts and thanked director Guna Sekhar for “making my dream a reality”.

“And it’s a wrap on ‘Shaakuntalam’!! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales … not much has changed,” Samantha tweeted, adding that Guna Sekhar was her “fairy godfather”.

In another tweet, she sounded ecstatic about her role: “When he narrated this film to me, I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world … the world of Shaakuntalam … a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid??”

Bidding goodbye to the film, the actress ended her emotional tweet by thanking “this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy.”

‘Shaakuntalam’ also marks the movie debut of actor Allu Arjun’s four-year-old daughter Allu Arha. It marks the entry of the Allu clan’s fourth generation into the Telugu film industry.

–IANS

ym/srb