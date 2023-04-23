ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is ‘over’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom” and should accept whatever roles are to her and not be “selective.”

The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which got her fans scratching their heads believing that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears” on Google.

The answer was because of “increased testosterone.”

She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)”.

Social media users believe that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

Chitti Babu had claimed that her career as a “heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to “gain sympathy.”

He said: “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

20230423-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Ananya Pandey soon

    Maniesh Paul asks fans how he looks clean-shaven

    Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to be screened at inflatable theatres in...

    Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle’!