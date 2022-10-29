ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition

Informing her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis, actress Samantha on Saturday said that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote: “Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.”

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.

“I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.

“The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

