ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha on Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’: It is not a remake

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cleared the air loud and clear saying that the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ is not a remake of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy series.

Samantha took to social media to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations. A user on the comment section enquired about the Indian adaptation, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The user wrote: “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!”

Replying to the user, Samantha said: “It is not a REMAKE!!”

Helmed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

20230507-120805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B praises ‘KBC 14’ contestant for showing respect to Indian...

    Sharad Kelkar’s ‘work culture shock’ moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 29 – September...

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates Brother’s Day with fun video of her...