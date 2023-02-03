ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo dump from a busy January

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in “Oo Antava” from “Pushpa: The Rise”, and her work in the recent release “Yashoda”, recently shared that the year started on a busy note for her as January was all about work for her.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures that capture her working on herself and working on projects. She has posted several pictures including the one where can be seen spending time with the team of “Citadel”.

Another picture sees her in the look for the trailer launch of “Shaakuntalam” and also a picture of her workout from the gym. The actress is now at work in full force with nothing seems to be stopping her.

She titled the post, “January”.

The last picture from her carousel is a message she shared about self-love and motivation. And indicating how she got back on her feet. She had earlier opened up about a skin ailment, Myositis that she had got but is now clearly back with full force, we can see there is no stopping for the most popular actress in India.

On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including the Disney-like fairytale film “Shaakuntalam”, the romantic comedy, “Kushi”, and “Citadel”.

20230203-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky calls Katrina ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’, netizens call him perfect husband

    Is Salman Khan doing a cameo for Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut?

    We will not rest until we tell the entire story of...

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes biggest movie of the year worldwide